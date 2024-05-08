Everpar Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,854 NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 18,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 93,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 8,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 14,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 12,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NEE stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,912,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,909,226. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $149.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.50. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $78.53.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 56.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on NEE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.93.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

