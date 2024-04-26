Spinnaker Trust Purchases 3,189 Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY)

Spinnaker Trust raised its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust were worth $8,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the third quarter worth $62,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Delphi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $435,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 97.8% during the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 7,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 23.5% during the third quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter.

FXY stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.65. 390,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,046. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust has a twelve month low of $58.65 and a twelve month high of $69.70. The company has a market capitalization of $351.90 million, a P/E ratio of -111.15 and a beta of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.37.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Japanese Yen plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

