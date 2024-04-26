Spinnaker Trust Purchases 5,242 Shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

Spinnaker Trust raised its position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 253,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,242 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust owned 1.75% of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF worth $9,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 22,650.0% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 795.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter.

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KRBN stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.21. The company had a trading volume of 30,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,841. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.09. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a one year low of $28.06 and a one year high of $41.50.

About KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF

The KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (KRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IHS Markit Global Carbon index. The fund seeks to track a carbon credit futures index that weights holdings based on trade volume. The fund holds December futures from three major cap-and-trade programs KRBN was launched on Jul 30, 2020 and is managed by KraneShares.

