Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 51.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 19,285 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at $794,069.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at $794,069.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total transaction of $24,391,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,222,230 shares in the company, valued at $628,753,739.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 341,143 shares of company stock valued at $62,580,844. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on AMD. StockNews.com cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Melius Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.59.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ AMD traded up $3.64 on Friday, reaching $157.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,425,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,781,539. The firm has a market cap of $254.38 billion, a PE ratio of 302.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $177.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.27. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.02 and a 52 week high of $227.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

