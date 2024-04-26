Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $16.83

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.83 and last traded at $16.60, with a volume of 821503 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Anglo American in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,714.00.

Anglo American Stock Up 3.0 %

Anglo American Cuts Dividend

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.1804 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

