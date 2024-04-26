Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Sets New 12-Month High at $310.72

Shares of Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $310.72 and last traded at $310.10, with a volume of 14426 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $294.93.

Ashtead Group Trading Up 5.1 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $282.24 and a 200-day moving average of $264.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.77.

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Ashtead Group had a net margin of 16.64% and a return on equity of 26.48%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ashtead Group plc will post 15.3 EPS for the current year.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.