Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Trading Down 4.8%

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $68.00 and last traded at $68.00. 11,413 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 7,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.45.

Bel Fuse Stock Down 3.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.88. The company has a market capitalization of $880.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The business had revenue of $140.01 million during the quarter.

Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bel Fuse

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is 4.34%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bel Fuse stock. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 37,774 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,442,000. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.30% of Bel Fuse as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 6.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

Featured Stories

