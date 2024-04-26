Gould Asset Management LLC CA Takes $200,000 Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Syon Capital LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its position in Chubb by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 126,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,542,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 57,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,036,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 45,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,194,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in Chubb by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 14,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CB stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $245.38. 1,565,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,748,837. The business’s fifty day moving average is $252.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $183.71 and a 12-month high of $260.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.62.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total value of $8,456,896.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,879,483.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,969.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,043 shares of company stock worth $29,766,694 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on CB shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.89.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

