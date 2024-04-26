Gould Asset Management LLC CA Buys 1,100 Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HYD. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,648,000. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,850,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,017,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4,067.8% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 387,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,025,000 after buying an additional 378,547 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 74.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 841,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,269,000 after buying an additional 357,974 shares during the period.

Shares of HYD traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.14. 952,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.78.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1942 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

