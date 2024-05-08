Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Position Lowered by Dravo Bay LLC

Dravo Bay LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 4.5% of Dravo Bay LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Dravo Bay LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 70,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,102,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 123.9% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $342.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 612,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,487. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $339.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.40. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $251.48 and a 1 year high of $348.88. The firm has a market cap of $118.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.