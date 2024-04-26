Gould Asset Management LLC CA Has $208,000 Holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA trimmed its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB – Free Report) by 52.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,670 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. BetterWealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 24,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. WealthSpring Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. WealthSpring Partners LLC now owns 20,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 8,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter.

BATS VCEB traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.08. 9,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.64.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (VCEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg MSCI US Corp SRI Select index. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade corporate bonds of varying maturities, selected based on certain ESG traits provided by MSCI ESG research. VCEB was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by Vanguard.

