ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,626,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,347,000 after buying an additional 511,407 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,024,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,079,000 after buying an additional 183,410 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,601,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,444,000 after purchasing an additional 280,775 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,100,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,626,000 after buying an additional 18,497 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,153,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,332 shares during the period.

Shares of DGRO traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,035,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,172. The company has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.17. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $58.19.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

