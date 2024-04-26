Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 942,724 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 175% from the previous session’s volume of 342,771 shares.The stock last traded at $278.52 and had previously closed at $272.81.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $282.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.09.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 181.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $426,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.