WildBrain (TSE:WILD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.98

Shares of WildBrain Ltd. (TSE:WILD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.98 and last traded at C$0.99, with a volume of 205963 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.06.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WILD shares. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of WildBrain from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on WildBrain from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on WildBrain from C$2.00 to C$1.40 in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.21. The firm has a market cap of C$209.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05, a PEG ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.22.

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Content and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children's and family content, including animated series; provides content production and distribution services; and operates children's ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) channels on YouTube and other AVOD platforms.

