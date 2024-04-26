Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $70.10

Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $70.10 and last traded at $69.94, with a volume of 582898 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Warrior Met Coal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.60.

Warrior Met Coal Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 5.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.83 and its 200-day moving average is $57.95.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.67). Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The firm had revenue of $363.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is currently 3.48%.

Insider Activity at Warrior Met Coal

In other news, Director Alan H. Schumacher acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.15 per share, for a total transaction of $116,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,200.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Warrior Met Coal

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KGH Ltd grew its position in Warrior Met Coal by 11.2% in the third quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 2,590,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,297,000 after acquiring an additional 260,091 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,325,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,788,000 after purchasing an additional 22,730 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 974,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,137,000 after purchasing an additional 246,217 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 961,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,108,000 after buying an additional 92,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 729,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,485,000 after buying an additional 64,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

