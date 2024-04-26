Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD) is Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Rather & Kittrell Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 421,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,035 shares during the period. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF accounts for about 6.9% of Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $19,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 122,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,768,000 after purchasing an additional 34,634 shares during the period. Heritage Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 110,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,191,000 after buying an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 259.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 228,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,272,000.

Shares of DFSD traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.75. The company had a trading volume of 276,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,289. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $46.11 and a 1-year high of $47.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.81.

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

