Herold Advisors Inc. Purchases 4,084 Shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI)

Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Free Report) by 37.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 25.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 28.7% during the third quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter.

Get PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Price Performance

PNI stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.10. 13,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,746. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $6.03 and a 12 month high of $7.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.19.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Announces Dividend

About PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0295 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th.

(Free Report)

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.