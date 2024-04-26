Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Raises Position in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 508,748 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,385 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned approximately 1.71% of CSG Systems International worth $27,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 14,104 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 832,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,281,000 after buying an additional 8,395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

CSG Systems International Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CSG Systems International stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.06. 132,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,352. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.27 and a twelve month high of $69.35.

CSG Systems International Increases Dividend

CSG Systems International ( NASDAQ:CSGS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $273.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.92 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 5.67%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSGS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on CSG Systems International in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of CSG Systems International in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on CSG Systems International from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CSGS

CSG Systems International Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSG Systems International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.