3,335 Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Purchased by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,390,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,561,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,272,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,645,000 after buying an additional 503,970 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12,161.9% during the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 488,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,163,000 after buying an additional 484,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 34.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,874,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,545,000 after buying an additional 476,951 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $77.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,393,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,622,651. The company has a market cap of $54.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $80.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.31 and a 200 day moving average of $75.19.
Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile
The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.
