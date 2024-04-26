Herold Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 9,126 Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 71.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

DFIV stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.53. 927,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,144. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.10. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52 week low of $30.80 and a 52 week high of $37.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

