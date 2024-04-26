ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock Position Decreased by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,900 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth $44,000. Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 5,962 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $343,000. Connective Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,037,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective (up previously from $132.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.24.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $130.23. The stock had a trading volume of 4,822,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,349,431. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.49 and its 200-day moving average is $117.64. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $95.70 and a 12-month high of $135.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $153.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.24.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 25.61%.

In related news, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $502,781.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $293,399.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $502,781.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,399.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $76,427,370.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,669.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 700,775 shares of company stock worth $87,615,169 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

