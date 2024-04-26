iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,825.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 365.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 287.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TLT traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.24. 31,582,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,437,523. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.48 and its 200-day moving average is $92.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $82.42 and a 52-week high of $106.76.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3124 per share. This represents a $3.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

