Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $17.70

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.70 and last traded at $17.75, with a volume of 81775 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.19.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 4th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Kyverna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Kyverna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kyverna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Kyverna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.75.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.88.

In related news, major shareholder Northpond Ventures Iii Gp, Llc acquired 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,900,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 450,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,900,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is KYV-101, an autologous CD19 CAR T-cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with lupus nephritis and systemic sclerosis that is in Phase I clinical trial; and for myasthenia gravis and multiple sclerosis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

