Herold Advisors Inc. Has $379,000 Holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:GSUS)

Herold Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:GSUS – Free Report) by 97.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,441 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,603,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,677,000 after buying an additional 726,633 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,970,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 295,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,335,000 after purchasing an additional 20,184 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 124,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,272,000 after purchasing an additional 24,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 103,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 13,648 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS GSUS traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.85. The company had a trading volume of 56,307 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.81.

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF (GSUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market capitalization. GSUS was launched on May 12, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

