HomeFed (OTCMKTS:HOFD) Trading 2.1% Higher

HomeFed Co. (OTCMKTS:HOFD – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $38.55 and last traded at $38.39. Approximately 53,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 681% from the average daily volume of 6,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.60.
HomeFed Trading Up 2.1 %
The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.39.
HomeFed Company Profile
HomeFed Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in and develops residential and commercial real estate properties in California, Virginia, South Carolina, Florida, Maine, and New York. The company develops residential and commercial land development projects and other unimproved land, as well as projects in various stages of development, and retail and office operating properties.
