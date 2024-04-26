Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Acquired by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 69.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,189 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 10,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 200,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,614,000 after acquiring an additional 21,870 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $1.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.59. 1,385,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,484,274. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.41. The company has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a PE ratio of 41.12 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $64.60 and a 12-month high of $93.84.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

