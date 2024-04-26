GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Shares of GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Free Report) shot up 4.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $80.80 and last traded at $80.80. 210 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.31.

GN Store Nord A/S Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.65 and its 200 day moving average is $69.68. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.42 and a beta of 1.42.

Get GN Store Nord A/S alerts:

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter. GN Store Nord A/S had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $731.73 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GN Store Nord A/S will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

About GN Store Nord A/S

GN Store Nord A/S provides hearing, audio, video, and gaming solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through GN Hearing and GN Audio segments. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products. The GN Audio segment supplies headsets, video cameras, and speakerphones for professional use and consumer products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GN Store Nord A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GN Store Nord A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.