GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Shares of GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Free Report) shot up 4.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $80.80 and last traded at $80.80. 210 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.31.
GN Store Nord A/S Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.65 and its 200 day moving average is $69.68. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.42 and a beta of 1.42.
GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter. GN Store Nord A/S had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $731.73 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GN Store Nord A/S will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.
About GN Store Nord A/S
GN Store Nord A/S provides hearing, audio, video, and gaming solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through GN Hearing and GN Audio segments. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products. The GN Audio segment supplies headsets, video cameras, and speakerphones for professional use and consumer products.
