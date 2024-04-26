Syncona (LON:SYNC) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Shares of Syncona (LON:SYNC – Get Free Report) rose 1.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 128.40 ($1.59) and last traded at GBX 128.40 ($1.59). Approximately 738,652 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 828,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 127 ($1.57).

Syncona Trading Up 1.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £842.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -513.60 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 124.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 123.15.

About Syncona

(Get Free Report)

Syncona Limited is a fund specializes in investments in hedge, equity and long-term alternative investment funds across multiple asset classes. It manages private equity, debt, fixed income and alternative investments. The fund prefers to invest in healthcare and life sciences sector with focus on Cell therapy, gene therapy, biologics and small molecules.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Syncona Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syncona and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.