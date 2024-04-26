Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Trading 2.2% Higher

Land Securities Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF – Get Free Report) rose 2.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.25 and last traded at $8.25. Approximately 274 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 3,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.07.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.10.

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

