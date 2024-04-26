Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Bilfinger SE (ETR:GBF – Get Free Report) rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €44.60 ($47.45) and last traded at €44.60 ($47.45). Approximately 51,231 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 215,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at €44.10 ($46.91).

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 36.32 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €42.90 and a 200 day moving average price of €38.29.

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry primarily in Europe, North America, and the Middle East. The company offers engineering, project, maintenance, turnaround, rotating equipment, and inspection services. It also provides new construction and decommissioning of nuclear power plants, treatment of radioactive waste, and nuclear fusion services.

