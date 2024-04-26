Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Shares Down 1.6%

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO – Get Free Report) traded down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €6.28 ($6.68) and last traded at €6.33 ($6.73). 86,173 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 600,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at €6.43 ($6.84).

Klöckner & Co SE Stock Down 1.6 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €6.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is €6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.42 million, a PE ratio of -633.00, a PEG ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.94.

About Klöckner & Co SE

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. The company operates through three segments: Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals EU, and Kloeckner Metals Non-EU. It offers flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; and aluminum products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

