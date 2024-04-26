Alvopetro Energy (CVE:ALV) Shares Down 1.9%

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (CVE:ALV – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$4.69 and last traded at C$4.69. Approximately 5,555 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 30,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.78.

Alvopetro Energy Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$5.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$171.75 million, a PE ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.62.

Get Alvopetro Energy alerts:

Alvopetro Energy (CVE:ALV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33. The firm had revenue of C$20.83 million during the quarter. Alvopetro Energy had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 49.15%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alvopetro Energy Ltd. will post 1.328125 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Alvopetro Energy

In other Alvopetro Energy news, Director John David Wright sold 60,000 shares of Alvopetro Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.09, for a total transaction of C$245,298.00. 18.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. operates as an independent upstream and midstream operator. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. The company holds interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets, Block 182 and 183 exploration assets, and Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua oil fields, which covers an area of approximately 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alvopetro Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alvopetro Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.