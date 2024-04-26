Western Asset Global High Income Fund (NYSE:EHI) Shares Up 0.6%

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.84 and last traded at $6.83. Approximately 32,701 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 46,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.79.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.91.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Western Asset Global High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.31%.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
