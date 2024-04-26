Western Asset Global High Income Fund (NYSE:EHI) Shares Up 0.6%

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.84 and last traded at $6.83. Approximately 32,701 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 46,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.79.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.91.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Western Asset Global High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.31%.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Global High Income Fund

About Western Asset Global High Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $300,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

