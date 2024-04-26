Rather & Kittrell Inc. Has $12.08 Million Stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Rather & Kittrell Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,057 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Rather & Kittrell Inc. owned about 0.20% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $12,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter worth $71,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 71.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of DFIV stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.53. 927,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,144. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.13. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12 month low of $30.80 and a 12 month high of $37.42.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

