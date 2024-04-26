Shoe Zone (LON:SHOE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $191.05

Shoe Zone plc (LON:SHOE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 191.05 ($2.36) and last traded at GBX 193 ($2.38), with a volume of 141314 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 200 ($2.47).

Shoe Zone Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £88.53 million, a PE ratio of 689.29 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 228.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 230.13.

Shoe Zone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of GBX 14.90 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Shoe Zone’s previous dividend of $2.50. This represents a yield of 6.08%. Shoe Zone’s dividend payout ratio is 5,357.14%.

Shoe Zone Company Profile

Shoe Zone plc operates as a footwear retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers shoes for men, women, boys, and girls. It offers its product through stores and a website, shoezone.com. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

