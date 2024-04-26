ADF Group (TSE:DRX) Sets New 1-Year High at $15.20

Shares of ADF Group Inc. (TSE:DRX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$15.20 and last traded at C$15.09, with a volume of 154318 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.13.

ADF Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.16 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.20. The company has a market cap of C$275.23 million, a P/E ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.80.

ADF Group (TSE:DRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$88.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$77.10 million. ADF Group had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 21.20%. As a group, research analysts expect that ADF Group Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADF Group Announces Dividend

ADF Group Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. ADF Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.22%.

ADF Group Inc engages in the design and engineering of connections in Canada and the United States. It also fabricates and installs complex steel structures and heavy steel built-ups, as well as miscellaneous and architectural metalwork services. In addition, the company offers products and services for various segments of the non-residential construction industry, including office towers and high-rises, commercial and recreational buildings, airport facilities, industrial complexes, and transport infrastructures.

Featured Articles

