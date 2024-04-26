ADF Group (TSE:DRX) Sets New 1-Year High at $15.20

Shares of ADF Group Inc. (TSE:DRX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$15.20 and last traded at C$15.09, with a volume of 154318 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.13.
ADF Group Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.16 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.20. The company has a market cap of C$275.23 million, a P/E ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.80.
ADF Group (TSE:DRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$88.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$77.10 million. ADF Group had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 21.20%. As a group, research analysts expect that ADF Group Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ADF Group Announces Dividend
ADF Group Company Profile
ADF Group Inc engages in the design and engineering of connections in Canada and the United States. It also fabricates and installs complex steel structures and heavy steel built-ups, as well as miscellaneous and architectural metalwork services. In addition, the company offers products and services for various segments of the non-residential construction industry, including office towers and high-rises, commercial and recreational buildings, airport facilities, industrial complexes, and transport infrastructures.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ADF Group
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Alphabet Changes the Narrative with Its First-Ever Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for ADF Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADF Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.