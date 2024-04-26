Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $27.52 Million Stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 552,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,371 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned about 0.35% of Darling Ingredients worth $27,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DAR. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DAR traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,365,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,853. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.97 and a fifty-two week high of $71.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.97 and a 200-day moving average of $44.58.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.55.

In other news, Director Kurt Stoffel acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.62 per share, with a total value of $332,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,965.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

