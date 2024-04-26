Imaflex (CVE:IFX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.70

Imaflex Inc. (CVE:IFX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.80, with a volume of 225200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.79.
Imaflex Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$41.59 million, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.86.
Imaflex Company Profile
Imaflex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells flexible packaging materials for industrial and agriculture markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers plastic films; agricultural films, including mulch, solarization, fumigation, compostable, and crop protection films; converter films; and industrial bags, such as garbage, compostable, and gaylord bags, as well as bags on roll products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Imaflex
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Alphabet Changes the Narrative with Its First-Ever Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Imaflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imaflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.