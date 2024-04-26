Imaflex (CVE:IFX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.70

Imaflex Inc. (CVE:IFX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.80, with a volume of 225200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.79.

The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$41.59 million, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.86.

Imaflex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells flexible packaging materials for industrial and agriculture markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers plastic films; agricultural films, including mulch, solarization, fumigation, compostable, and crop protection films; converter films; and industrial bags, such as garbage, compostable, and gaylord bags, as well as bags on roll products.

