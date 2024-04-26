iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 0.53% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $39,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBB. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 150.6% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 164.2% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB traded up $0.82 on Friday, reaching $126.49. 833,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,795,944. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.83 and a fifty-two week high of $141.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.71.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

