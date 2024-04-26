SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,104 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 0.36% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $32,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 296.8% during the third quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 18,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 13,647 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 174,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,450,000 after purchasing an additional 78,942 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Florin Court Capital LLP boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 10,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Private Client Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

JNK stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.71. The company had a trading volume of 5,454,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,457,316. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $87.79 and a one year high of $95.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.20.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.