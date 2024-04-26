Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,009 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $17,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Veeva Systems by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Veeva Systems by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC raised its position in Veeva Systems by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VEEV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $232.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.90.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

VEEV traded up $1.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $200.91. The company had a trading volume of 756,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,921. The company has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a PE ratio of 61.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $219.63 and a 200-day moving average of $202.71. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.21 and a 1-year high of $236.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $630.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.75 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 11.26%. Research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total transaction of $681,116.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,415,505.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total transaction of $3,390,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,287,301.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total transaction of $681,116.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,415,505.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,989 shares of company stock worth $4,818,013 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

