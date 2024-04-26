Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $34.62 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 673,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,477 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $34,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 73.8% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 75.0% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:C traded up $0.85 on Friday, reaching $62.64. 16,361,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,024,633. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.94 and its 200-day moving average is $51.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $63.90.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.72%.

C has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.91.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

