Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) Shares Down 4.1%

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ – Get Free Report) traded down 4.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.42 and last traded at $4.49. 8,043,492 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 5,704,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.68.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Hertz Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.57.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion.

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc operates as a vehicle rental company. The company operates through two segments, Americas Rental Car and International Rental Car. It offers vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, and Thrifty brands from company-operated, licensee, and franchisee locations in the United States, Africa, Asia, Australia, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and New Zealand.

