abrdn New India Investment Trust (LON:ANII) Reaches New 1-Year High at $726.00

abrdn New India Investment Trust (LON:ANII – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 726 ($8.97) and last traded at GBX 726 ($8.97), with a volume of 27958 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 714 ($8.82).
abrdn New India Investment Trust Stock Up 1.7 %
The company has a market capitalization of £389.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,210.00 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 670 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 641.96.
abrdn New India Investment Trust Company Profile
Aberdeen New India Investment Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
