Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Trading Down 4.7%

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.70 and last traded at $5.70. Approximately 1,134 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 38,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Lavoro in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Lavoro Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $653.02 million, a PE ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.37 and a 200-day moving average of $6.95.

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.10). Lavoro had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $618.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.10 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Lavoro Limited will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lavoro Company Profile

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.

