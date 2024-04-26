Short Interest in BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Declines By 53.2%

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,100 shares, a decrease of 53.2% from the March 31st total of 205,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BurgerFi International

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BurgerFi International stock. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI – Free Report) by 536.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.75% of BurgerFi International worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 15.14% of the company’s stock.

BurgerFi International Stock Performance

Shares of BurgerFi International stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.38. The stock had a trading volume of 113,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,211. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.79. BurgerFi International has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $2.06.

About BurgerFi International

BurgerFi International ( NASDAQ:BFI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.47 million during the quarter. BurgerFi International had a negative net margin of 18.05% and a negative return on equity of 34.41%.

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants under BurgerFi and Anthony's brand name in the United States. It operates through BurgerFi and Anthony's segments. The company's restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine; and pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and handcrafted sandwiches and salads.

