Arcutis Biotherapeutics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Shares of NASDAQ:ARQT traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.56. 1,500,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,586,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 7.08 and a quick ratio of 6.80. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $15.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.76. The company has a market cap of $828.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.14.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.08). Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 294.85% and a negative net margin of 439.79%. The business had revenue of $13.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Masaru Matsuda sold 3,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $41,811.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,424 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,514.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,066,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633,907 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 8,764,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,308,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 6,644,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 260.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,655,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $8,721,000.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arcutis Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.56.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

