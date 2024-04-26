A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a drop of 88.6% from the March 31st total of 166,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of A2Z Smart Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in A2Z Smart Technologies stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Get A2Z Smart Technologies alerts:

A2Z Smart Technologies Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:AZ traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.40. The stock had a trading volume of 51,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,776. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.11. A2Z Smart Technologies has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $3.04.

About A2Z Smart Technologies

A2Z Smart Technologies ( NASDAQ:AZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. A2Z Smart Technologies had a negative net margin of 143.58% and a negative return on equity of 6,821.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 million during the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp., a technology company, provides military and civilization technologies for supermarkets in Israel and internationally. The company offers retail automation solutions for large grocery stores and supermarkets; and the Cust2Mate system, which incorporates a smart cart that automatically calculates the value of the customers purchases in their smart cart without having to unload and reload their purchases at a customer checkout point.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for A2Z Smart Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A2Z Smart Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.