iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a drop of 38.4% from the March 31st total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares USD Green Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 11,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BGRN stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $45.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,865. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.18 and a 12-month high of $47.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.21.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1504 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%.

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

