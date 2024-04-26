bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAFW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAFW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

bioAffinity Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of BIAFW traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.45. 331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,360. bioAffinity Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average of $0.23.

Get bioAffinity Technologies alerts:

bioAffinity Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat lung cancer and other diseases of the lung at the cellular level.

Receive News & Ratings for bioAffinity Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bioAffinity Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.