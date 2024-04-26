bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAFW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2024

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAFWGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

bioAffinity Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of BIAFW traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.45. 331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,360. bioAffinity Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average of $0.23.

bioAffinity Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat lung cancer and other diseases of the lung at the cellular level.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for bioAffinity Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bioAffinity Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.